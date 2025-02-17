Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $678.87 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $678,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Regency Centers by 2,811.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.