Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of American Healthcare REIT worth $347,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AHR opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.70. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

