Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 455,040 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $316,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 19,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $244,226.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,385.56. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,511 shares of company stock worth $4,267,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 537.77 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

