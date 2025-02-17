Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,314 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $390,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4,582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.79. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

