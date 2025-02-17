Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
