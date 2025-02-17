Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Potbelly Stock Down 2.4 %
PBPB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 167,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $370.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,441.54. The trade was a 8.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
