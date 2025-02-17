Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PSTL opened at $13.11 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a PE ratio of 163.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.15%.

Insider Activity

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,734. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

