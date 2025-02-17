Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 629,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
NYSE:POST traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.45. 462,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $125.84.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Post by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
