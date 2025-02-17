Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,922,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 21.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $600,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $764,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,112,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,801,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $230.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.44 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.