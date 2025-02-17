Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 86,750 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 556.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $68.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

