Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 5,757 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

