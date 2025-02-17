Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $20.38 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

