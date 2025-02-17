Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,758 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

