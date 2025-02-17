Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas stock opened at $204.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $152.77 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

