Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
