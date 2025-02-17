Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.