Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,704. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

