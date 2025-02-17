Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $19,786,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,249.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,196.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.