Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

