Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,605,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4,505.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

