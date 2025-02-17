Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 349,366 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

