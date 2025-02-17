Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,403,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPG opened at $185.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.25 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

