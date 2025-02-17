Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 315,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

