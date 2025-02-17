Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 10,988 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $124.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.