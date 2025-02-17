Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Reduces Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

