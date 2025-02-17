Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases 10,291 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

