Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,064,000 after acquiring an additional 270,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,449,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25,637.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,402,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,246,000 after acquiring an additional 417,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

