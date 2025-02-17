Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 319.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $371,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $38.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $123.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

