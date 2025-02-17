Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $260.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

