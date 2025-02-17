Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VONG stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.