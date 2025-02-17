Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,533,000. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 67.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 127.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 384,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

