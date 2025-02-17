Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

Moleculin Biotech, MGO Global, SRM Entertainment, TeraWulf, and Sacks Parente Golf are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are stocks of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter exchanges rather than traditional stock exchanges. These stocks are often considered highly speculative and volatile, with a high potential for rapid price fluctuations and significant risk. Investors in penny stocks are advised to conduct thorough research and exercise caution due to the potential for fraud and manipulation in this market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 136,209,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 411,516,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. MGO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of NASDAQ:SRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 253,416,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,203,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,135,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,188,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,457. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

