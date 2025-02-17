PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 126.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.