Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $431,443.22. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

