Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $201.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
