Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.17. The company has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

