Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,764,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,233,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,845,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

