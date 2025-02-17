Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $308.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

