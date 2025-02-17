Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 148,834 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,834 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

