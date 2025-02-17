Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 1,401,388 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 692,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,284,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.94 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

