Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 110,531 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,531 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 560,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

