Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $812.44 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.