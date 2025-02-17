Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $624,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $91.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

