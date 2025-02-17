Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $50.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,611 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,086.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

