Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $10.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,955 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $123.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

