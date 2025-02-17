Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,400 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 307,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

