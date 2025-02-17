Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 11,531 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $480.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.12.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

