Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0343 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.