Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 77,117 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 30.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $292,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.