Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 77,117 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 30.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $292,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
