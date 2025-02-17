Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $295.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.53 and its 200-day moving average is $288.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.