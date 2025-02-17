Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2,578.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,927 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 219,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

